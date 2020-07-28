Man arrested after crash, drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested on Tuesday following a crash and drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on July 7, Joseph Lee Grier Jr., 24, of Kernersville, and Sabra Rose Terry, 24, of Kernersville, were traveling together in a vehicle on northbound U.S. Highway 421.

As the vehicle they were in approached the exit ramp onto Peters Creek Parkway, another car approached the vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle intentionally crashed into the vehicle that Grier and Terry were in.

Several people in the second vehicle opened fire on the vehicle that Grier and Terry were in, hitting the vehicle multiple times.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area at a high rate of speed, police say.

Despite the fact that the shooting happened on a busy highway and the vehicle occupied by Grier and Terry was hit multiple times, no injuries were reported.

The investigation into this assault was assumed by members of the WSPD’s Violent Firearm Investigations Team (VFIT).

Following the investigation, authorities determined that the incident was a continuation of an altercation that happened on the previous night in Kernersville.

Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, authorities obtained a warrant for arrest charging Dedrick Paxton Crump, 30, of Winston-Salem, with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, members of the WSPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) arrested Crump in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Hanes Mall.

Members of VFIT and Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene and determined that, at the time of his arrest, Crump was in possession of two handguns and approximately one and one-half pounds of marijuana.

In addition to the original charge stemming from the investigation that began on July 7, Crump has also been charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession with the intent to sale and deliver marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The final charge stems, in part, from the fact that Crump has a prior felony conviction for possession with the intent to sale and deliver marijuana.

Crump is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $62,500 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.