Man arrested after chase with deputies in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested on Friday after a chase with deputies, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On April 20, the RCSO responded to West Main Street in Franklinville in reference to a 911 hang up.

An arriving deputy saw a dark blue SUV with two men inside the driveway. The deputy stepped out of his vehicle to speak with the men, but the driver accelerated rapidly through the grass while the deputy asked the driver to stop multiple times.

The deputy returned to his vehicle and caught up to the vehicle going north on NC Highway 22N and attempted a traffic stop, but a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle left Henley Country Road and entered a trail that the deputy was unable to navigate due to the terrain.

A perimeter was established around the area on Highway 64, Henley Country Road and Old Cedar Falls Road. The vehicle was not found.

During the investigation, deputies located the owner of the vehicle who said she had allowed 36-year-old Jeffrey Dale Hogan to use the vehicle. Warrants were then obtained for Hogan’s arrest.

On May 4, around 1:40 a.m., the RCSO responded to Grange Hall Road when they were told about a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway.

When they arrived, deputies found the vehicle in question. Randolph Communications advised that the VIN number returned to a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Burney Road area of Asheboro.

The property owner was able to identify the driver as Hogan and said he had been asked numerous times to not be on the property.

On Friday, deputies with the RCSO found Hogan in the McDermott Street area of Asheboro and initiated a traffic stop, but Hogan refused to stop and a chase ensued onto US 220 Business South and Pisgah Covered Bridge Road.

As Hogan approached Hopewell Friends Road, deputies performed a forced vehicle stop, and he was taken into custody. Hogan was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He faces the following charges:

felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

misdemeanor resisting public officer

failure to heed light or siren

three counts Failure to stop at stop sign

three counts improper turn

driving while license revoked

speeding

driving left of center

injury to real property

reckless driving in wanton disregard