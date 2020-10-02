Man arrested after chase, trying to drive over Randolph County deputy, sheriff’s office says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly trying to drive over a deputy in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9 a.m. Thursday, Randolph County deputies were told to be on the lookout for a vehicle stolen from the Foust Street area of Asheboro.

At about 10:16 a.m., a deputy found the vehicle in the Oakgrove Road area of Asheboro.

The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on Old Farmer Road, but the vehicle drove off.

The deputy chased after the vehicle until it pulled into a driveway and stopped behind a home.

As the deputy approached, the driver opened the door and allegedly began driving in reverse in an attempt to hit the deputy.

The deputy was able to move out of the way.

The vehicle then drove back onto Old Farmer Road, leading the deputy on another brief chase before pulling into a driveway on Spring Valley and trying to run away.

With the help of a neighbor, the deputy was able to stop the suspect identified as Jeremy Shane Hollingsworth, 43.

Hollingsworth was arrested and charged with felony possession stolen motor vehicle, felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, reckless driving with wanton disregard and no operator’s license.

He was also served outstanding warrants for felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

He received a $25,000 secured bond.