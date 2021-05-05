Man arrested after chase, faces charges out of Archdale, Randolph County, Guilford County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces charges out of Randolph County, Guilford County and Archdale after leading deputies on a chase, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle on South Main Street in Archdale.

The driver, later identified as Evan Dale Parrish, 54, kept going, sparking a chase, police said.

At the intersection of North Main Street and N.C. 62, the driver tried to turn left onto Trindale Road but lost control of his vehicle, crashing into several other vehicles in the southbound lanes.

The driver was able to regain control and drive north on Main Street towards High Point.

While the vehicle was moving, the driver’s door opened, and police say Parrish got out and ran.

Deputies were able to chase down the suspect and arrest him.

Parrish was taken to a hospital for evaluation before he was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, failure to stop at a steady red light and failure to heed to lights and sire.

He received a $25,000 secured bond.

Archdale police also charged him with speeding, no operator’s license, exceeding a safe speed, reckless driving to endanger, hit/run leaving the scene and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

He was served a warrant for arrest out of Guilford County on a charge of misdemeanor larceny.