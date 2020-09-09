Man arrested after assaulting woman in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman on Julian Street, according to Greensboro police

Eric Denard Whitlock, 29, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of people, discharging a firearm in city limits, injury to personal property, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. .

On Wednesday morning, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on the 500 block of Julian Street.

Police say the victim was a woman but did not comment on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Officers say traffic was detoured while they investigated.

Police have not released any further details about the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.