Man arrested after armed robbery of Graham restaurant

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police arrested a man on Friday in connection with an armed robbery earlier in the week, according to a news release.

Isaiah Townes Jr., 23, of Durham, was identified as the suspect in this case.

He has been arrested and was held in the Alamance County Jail with a $25000 secured bond.

Officers were called to Golden China on South Main Street Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. after a reported armed robbery.

According to Graham police, the suspect approached workers as they were opening the restaurant and forced them inside at gunpoint.

He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the restaurant.