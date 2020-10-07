Man arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap, assault woman in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is in custody after allegedly trying to kidnap a woman in Burlington, according to police.

At about 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 500 block of Jones Street after a woman called 911, saying that her fiance had a knife and was trying to assault her.

Officers couldn’t find the victim or a suspect at the home.

Several minutes later, another call came in reporting that a man was trying to force a woman into a vehicle near Fairchild Park, located at 827 S. Graham Hopedale Road in Burlington.

Officers detained Elijah Raheem Steele, 21, of High Point, after a brief struggle, police say.

Police continued to investigate and ultimately arrested Steele on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and habitual misdemeanor assault.

Steele was taken to Alamance County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.