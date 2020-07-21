Man arrested after allegedly trying to commit statutory rape, statutory sex offense of a child

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly trying to commit statutory rape and statutory sex offense of a child, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 29, deputies recieved a report of sexual offense involving a child.

The sheriff’s office investigated and found evidence supporting the report.

Deputies obtained warrants for Anthony Gavin Simpson, 30, of East Bent, on one charge of attempted statutory rape of a child by an adult, two counts of attempted statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Simpson was arrested on Friday and received a $300,000 secure bond.