Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting at Stoneville home with people inside

STONEVILLE, N.C. — A man faces charges after he allegedly shot up a home with people inside, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:25 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of multiple shots fired into a home on the 700 block of Stone Mountain Road in Stoneville.

No one in the home was hurt.

Investigators concluded that Eric Lee Sheppard, 43, of Madison, was responsible and found him at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say Sheppard tried to run away but was caught.

Sheppard is charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond