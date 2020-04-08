Man arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping, seriously injuring person in Elon

ELON, N.C. — A man faces charges after a person was “pistol whipped” with a handgun in Elon, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Alamance County deputies responded to the 1500 block of North N.C. 87.

Deputies say a person taken to the hospital after being assaulted and “pistol whipped.”

Cary Markison Chaffin

Chaffin was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor assault on a female.

He received a $30,000 unsecured bond.