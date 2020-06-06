Man arrested after allegedly hitting person helping others across crosswalk at Elkin protest

ELKIN, N.C. — An Alaska man faces charges after hitting a person during a protest, according to Elkin police.

On Saturday, an Alaska man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person who was helping others cross the street during a protest.

Yadkin Valley COmmunity Matters organized Saturday’s protest.

A person was helped people across the crosswalk, when Leroy O’Dell Boles, of Alaska, hit the person.

Boles then allegedly got out of the vehicle with a firearm and began arguing with the victim.

Police responded as the incident was unfolding and arrested Boles.

The victim did not report any injuries, but Boles’ vehicle sustained some damage.

Boles has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the public and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Boles received a $60,000 secured bond.

“The Elkin Police Department would like to thank the other agencies that assisted us today, including the Elkin Fire Department, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department, and Surry County Emergency Services,” police said in a statement.