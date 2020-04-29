Watch Now
Man arrested after allegedly agreeing to pay child for sex acts in Rowan County undercover bust

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly agreeing to pay a child for sexual acts, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies launched an undercover investigation into Nikalus Siggers, of Mooresville.

Siggers reached out to who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. The child was in fact an undercover officer.

Siggers allegedly sent sexually explicit images and videos and arranged to pay the child $200 for sexual acts.

Siggers agreed to meet at a location in Rowan County.

At the scene, investigators took the man into custody.

Deputies found and seized marijuana and money meant to pay the child.

Siggers was charged with solicitation of a child by computer, solicitation of a minor for prostitution, disseminating obscene material and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He received a $50,000 secured bond.

