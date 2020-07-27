Man arrested after allegedly abducting child, leading deputies on chase in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man faces charges after an alleged child abduction in Johnston County and a chase in Guilford County, according to the Guilford Count Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies learned that Alan Dean Nelson allegedly abducted a child in Johnston County and may be heading Guilford County.

At about 10 p.m., the suspect’s vehicle was found on U.S. 421 north, near Wiley Lewis Road.

Deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver, who was believed to be armed and dangerous, kept going.

Deputies pursued the vehicle cautiously knowing the child was likely in the car. Speeds never went over 65 mph.

The chase covered 2.6 miles before the driver pulled over into the parking lot of a restaurant.

Deputies arrested the man, and the child was found unharmed and returned to her legal guardians.

Nelson was served with Johnston County warrants including simple assault, assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

After the chase in Guilford County, he was also charged with felony speeding to elude, misdemeanor child abuse, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked, resisting, delaying and obstructing and multiple traffic violations.

Nelson is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.