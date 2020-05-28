Man arrested after alleged assault, breaking and entering in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department has found and arrested 28-year-old Jeremiah Lamar Wheeler.

On Sunday at 5 a.m., officers with the BPD responded to an apartment at 1515 S. Mebane Street in reference to a domestic disturbance call.

When they arrived, officers met with a female who advised that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Wheeler, had broken into her apartment and assaulted two other people in the apartment.

Responding officers saw Wheeler leaving the scene in a white, mid 2000’s, Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Wheeler failed to yield to blue lights and siren as officers attempted to stop him.

Officers did not engage in a pursuit due to the safety of the public

The BPD obtained warrants for the following charges:

1.) B&E with intent to terrorize

2.) two counts of attempted B&E with intent to terrorize

3.) simple assault

4.) assault on a female

5.) domestic criminal trespass

6.) violation of a domestic violence protective order

7.) felony flee to elude arrest

Wheeler received a $21,500 secured bond.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.