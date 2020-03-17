Man arrested after Alamance County home invasion, robbery

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after an alleged home invasion and armed robbery in Alamance County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, two people from Alamance County told deputies that a pair of men forced their way into their home on the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue in Burlington at about 3 p.m. the previous Sunday.

The victims said the men held them at gunpoint and assaulted them. The robbers also took a MacBook Pro, a Playstation 4, an iPhone X and a watch.

The victims said one of the robbers was Jesse James Salazar, 23, of Durham.

A witness told deputies that they saw a person matching Salazar’s description quickly enter the victims’ home on Sunday and described the vehicle the alleged robber was in.

Deputies have not identified the second suspect.

Durham police arrested Salazar. He was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Alamance County deputies charged him with felony second-degree kidnapping, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony breaking and entering.

He received a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alamance County Crime-Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.