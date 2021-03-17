Man arrested after 8-year-old shoots 4-year-old in face in Winston-Salem

Tyshaun Grant Crump

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in custody after a child shot another child in the face, according to Winston-Salem police.

On Friday, police arrested Tyshaun Grant Crump, 36, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

At about 12:40 p.m. on May 8, police responded to the 5300 block of Countryside Court at Pine Valley Apartments.

There they found a little boy who was hit by a bullet in the face in a third floor apartment.

Officers told FOX8 about four or five people were inside when the incident happened, including adults, and at least one child.

Police say evidence suggests that Crump, the boyfriend of the children’s mother, had a firearm in the home and had not secured it.

The victim’s 8-year-old sibling found the gun and accidentally shot the 4-year-old.

The boy was taken to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

On Jan. 12, detectives obtained a warrant for Crump, and, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, found an arrested him on Friday.

Crump received a $100,000 bond.