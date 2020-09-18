Man arrested, accused of robbing credit union in Winston-Salem he has been charged for robbing twice before

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly robbing the same credit union in Winston-Salem that he has been charged with robbing twice before, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Thursday, the WSPD received a report of a bank robbery at the Truliant Credit Union on 893 N. Liberty Street.

A man reportedly entered the bank, threatened a teller with a knife and demanded money. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank on foot.

Responding officers arrived shortly after receiving the report and found a person matching the suspect description provided by witnesses on the sidewalk of Liberty Street. He was identified as George Tyson Thompson Jr.

Thompson was taken into custody without incident.

No knife was found, and no one was injured during the robbery. I

Thompson has previously been charged with common law robbery of the same Truliant Credit Union on September 15, 2015 and September 13, 2019.

Thompson was charged with common law robbery and is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.