Man arrested, accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Kayla Carlson in Davidson County

Kayla Carlson has been missing since Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from Lexington, NC.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl from a home in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 16, deputies responded to a report of of a missing teenager at the American Children’s Home in Lexington.

Early reports said that 15-year-old Kayla Carlson had left the home with an adult man.

Detectives began searching for the teenager and, with the help of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, found her on Monday at a motel in Aberdeen.

Detectives learned that Christopher Steele Boles, 36, of Moore County, had picked up Carlson at the home on Feb. 16 after she contacted him using her school-issued laptop.

After finding Carlson, detectives obtained warrants to arrest Boles on one count of abduction of a child and one count of first-degree kidnapping.

Deputies were able to find Boles in Moore County and arrested him.

Boles was also in possession of heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was turned over to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and received a $1 million secure bond.

He also received an additional $2,000 secure bond for the drug possession and paraphernalia charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. M. Hurd at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.