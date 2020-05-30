Man arrested, accused of hitting 15-year-old girl when he drove his car through crowd of protestors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 31-year-old man is accused of hitting a 15-year-old girl when he drove through a crowd protesting over the death of George Floyd Friday evening in Bakersfield, California, police say.

Michael Tran has been arrested for attempted murder after he hit a 15-year-old when he drove a Toyota Rav4 through the crowd, according to Bakersfield police. She suffered minor injuries following the incident.

Police released a statement on Saturday, saying Tran drove past the crowd multiple times, spoke to protestors on the street at least twice and could have antagonized them.

He lowered his window at one point while gesturing to the crowd. When protestors walked toward the car, he accelerated and hit the 15-year-old, police say.

Police estimated that 200 to 300 people were gathered in front of the police headquarters, and the alleged act was caught on camera.

Tran is in jail on one one count of attempted murder. He is being held on $500,000 bail, according to an inmate database.