Man arrested, accused of breaking into Alamance County home, assaulting person inside

MEBANE, N.C. — A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into an Alamance County home and assaulting a person inside, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, Alamance County deputies responded to an assault on the 4400 block of Mebane Oaks Road, south of Mebane city limits.

At the scene, the victim told deputies that he had been assaulted by Charles Alexander Vadase, 42.

The victim said Vadase came to the home looking for his ex-girlfriend.

The man allegedly broke into the home through the front door, and a conflict erupted between Vadase and the victim until Vadase left.

The victim was not hurt.

At about 1:41 a.m. Wednesday, deputies found Vadase at his home and arrested him.

He was charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize and injure an occupant, misdemeanor simple assault and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.

He received a $6,000 secured bond.