Man arrested accused of 400 counts of child pornography, 100 counts of crimes against nature

Ouachita Parish, La. (Press Release) – Authorities with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit say they have arrested 40-year-old Keith Taylor, of Calhoun who was accused of multiple counts of child pornography and crimes against nature.

Police say Taylor was taken into custody and charged with 400 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 100 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

In April 2020, the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) received information that Taylor was in the possession of and possibly distributing inappropriate images via the internet. Based on the findings of the investigation, LSP SVU obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center with no bond set.

The Louisiana State Police maintains close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies. The FBI Task Force, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and Ouachita Sheriff’s Office were instrumental in the successful search and investigation of the case.

For clarification of these animal sexual misconduct charges, please refer to the following link and read Louisiana Revised Statute 14:89.3A(7). http://www.legis.la.gov

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.