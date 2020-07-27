Man armed with knife killed in officer-involved shooting in Mount Airy, police say

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed after a standoff at a Mount Airy home, according to police.

At about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to help Surry County EMS at a chemical overdose on the 500 block of Allred Mill Road.

At the scene, police found Samuel Solomon Cochran Jr., 22, barricaded inside a home.

Police were able to get into the home and found Cochran armed with a knife.

Police say after an altercation, officers shot Cochran. The man died at the scene.

SBI is investigating per protocol.