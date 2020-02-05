Man armed with bow and arrow, ‘talking nonsensically’ taken into custody at Winston-Salem Walmart, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police responded to a Winston-Salem Walmart after reports of a man armed with a bow and arrow and “talking nonsensically.”

At about 10:32 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Walmart at 3475 Parkway Village Circle. Reports said the man was armed with a bow and arrow from the sporting goods section.

Walmart employees and about 30 customers got out of the store as police were arriving.

At the scene, store personnel told officers a man was at the back of the store, talking nonsensically and armed with a bow and arrow, later determined to be a youth compound bow.

Police were able to take the man into custody, and he was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No one was hurt, and the man never shot any arrows.

Police do not believe anyone was targeted.