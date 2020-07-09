Man allegedly shot by step-father at Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was allegedly shot by his step-father in Burlington, according to police.

At about 1:09 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Audrey Lane.

At the scene, officers found 29-year-old Christopher Gattis suffering from a gunshot wound in the living room of a home.

Police determined that there had been a disturbance in the home which led to the victim’s step-father, Antioyne Lemans Rone, 52, shooting Gattis.

Gattis was taken to a hospital.

Police continue to investigate. No word on Gattis’ condition or any possible charges.

Officers say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100.