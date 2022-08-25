WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who police allege scammed multiple people looking for rental homes is now facing new charges.

According to Winston-Salem police, they received a report on Aug. 17, 2020, about 29-year-old Khalil Rynes entering a “rental agreement” with a person for a home on 1900 East Third Street. A warrant was issued for obtaining property by false pretense and a count of breaking and entering.

On April 19, 2021, a similar report was made and an investigation was launched. Through the investigation, police said they believed six victims were defrauded by Rynes, but there could be more victims. Investigators on Wednesday said Rynes faces new charges as more homes involved in the scam have been discovered.

They say the victims entered a “housing rental” or “rent-to-own” agreement with Rynes between December 2019 and March 2022.

Police say the homes these victims “rented” were vacant homes that weren’t owned or controlled by Rynes in any way. Rynes collected monthly rent from the victims, permitting them to renovate the properties that he didn’t own.

Rynes collected over $54,000 in rental payments and over $63,000 was spent on renovations by some of these victims living in the homes over the course of the scams.

Ten homes are involved dating back to 2020:

1900 East Third Street – Aug. 17, 2020

4444 Old Carver School Road – April 19, 2021

3038 Colgate Drive – July 19, 2021

1807 East Fourth Street – Jan. 6, 2022

5025 Old Rural Hall Road – Feb. 10, 2022

3161 Butterfield Drive – March 8, 2022

401 West Clemmonsville Road — June 29, 2022

1014 Thurmond Street — June 29, 2022

841 North Cameron Avenue — June 30, 2022

511 Alexander Street — Aug. 10, 2022

Rynes was arrested on June 18. charged with six counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of breaking and entering. He was given a secured bond of $102,500.

Warrants for Arrest were taken out on Rynes for felony obtaining property by false pretense for each of these incidents.

On Wednesday, Rynes was found at Nighthawk Place in Greensboro and arrested.

He was released from the Guilford County Jail on a written promise to appear in court in Winston-Salem on Sept. 29.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 and Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.