Man accused of striking 5-year-old child with liquor bottle in Reidsville

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C – A man was charged with assault after deputies say he threw a liquor bottle and it struck a 5-year-old child.

On Saturday at around 10:24 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a disturbance call at 124 Isabelle Lp. in Reidsville.

Upon arrival, they discovered that Aaron Tyrone Sheppard, 25, who was intoxicated, had thrown a liquor bottle which had struck a 5-year-old in the head causing the child serious injury.



The child was transported to a hospital for treatment. At this time, the child is expected to recover.



Sheppard was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Additional charges are anticipated related to this assault.



Sheppard was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under0 a $3 million secured bond.