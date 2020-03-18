Man accused of stabbing woman in Davie County attempted murder case

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A Mocksville man is accused of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman in Davie County, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a home and found a woman with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and went into surgery.

The attacker had left the home, and troopers found a suspect in Mocksville.

Shawn William Lee Wilkins, 38, reportedly admitted to the stabbing.

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and received a $500,000 bond.