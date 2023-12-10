RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KTVI) — A man is accused of stabbing a Panda Express employee and punching another worker in Missouri over the quality of his food.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Phillip Person, 33, with felony assault and weapons charges.

Police responded to a Panda Express in Richmond Heights, a suburb of St. Louis, around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said they found a man who works at the restaurant stabbed in the back.

Witnesses told police that Person got into an argument with employees over his food and then punched a female employee in the head.

The restaurant’s manager and a male employee were able to get Person outside, where he is accused of stabbing the male employee, according to police. The male employee was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Officers stopped and arrested Person after he drove off in a work truck, authorities said. Investigators said they also took a knife into evidence.