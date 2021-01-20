Man accused of shooting woman in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is in custody after a woman was shot in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Lamar Gwynn, 32, of Burlington, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Deputies were called to Alamance Regional Medical Center at 7 a.m. on a report of a 22-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Following an investigation, deputies found that the woman was shot during an altercation between two men at a residence on Tillman Street.

Deputies identified Gwynn as a suspect and he was taken into custody.

He was given a $110,000 secured bond.