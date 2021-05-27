Man accused of shooting, killing 2 motorcyclists in Rockingham County to be extradited back to North Carolina

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The man accused of shooting and killing two people in Rockingham County is coming back to North Carolina.

Court documents from Bullitt County, Kentucky, show Martin Calvin Cox Jr., 41, of Browns Summit, has agreed to be returned to North Carolina to face murder charges.

Deputies say he shot and killed a man and a woman who were riding motorcycles on U.S. 29 Bypass on Monday.

According to warrants, Cox waited for the victims to leave a gas station and followed them onto the highway before shooting them.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page says he believes the shooting was targeted.

Previous charges

This was not the first run-in with the law for the man arrested in the shooting.

Cox’s first criminal case was in 1999 when he was charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell in Guilford County.

In 2011, he was arrested in Guilford County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking and maintaining a place for a controlled substance.

In 2013, he was arrested in Guilford County on charges of possession with intent to sell and selling a schedule IV controlled substance.

Also in 2013, he also faced a misdemeanor charge of wanton injury to personal property in Forsyth County.