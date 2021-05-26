Man accused of shooting, killing 2 motorcyclists in Rockingham County had a criminal record

Martin Calvin Cox Jr.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This was not the first run-in with the law for the man accused of shooting and killing two motorcyclists in Rockingham County.

Martin Calvin Cox Jr., 41, of Browns Summit, was arrested Tuesday after he was spotted by Kentucky State Police driving north on Interstate 65 through Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Cox has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says he was driving the same truck that was used during the crime. Deputies seized the vehicle.

Previous charges

Cox’s first criminal case was in 1999 when he was charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell in Guilford County.

In 2011, he was arrested in Guilford County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking and maintaining a place for a controlled substance.

In 2013, he was arrested in Guilford County on charges of possession with intent to sell and selling a schedule IV controlled substance.

Also in 2013, he also faced a misdemeanor charge of wanton injury to personal property in Forsyth County.

What’s happening now?

With Cox in custody, Guilford County and Rockingham County deputies searched the suspect’s home Wednesday morning in Browns Summit. They seized several items, though it’s not clear what the items are.

Deputies are now working to determine if anyone else was involved.

The sheriff’s office not released the victims’ names yet. The sheriff says this is to protect them and their families because investigators do not know if there are any other suspects.

What happened?

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Rockingham County deputies say the driver of a red Dodge Dually pickup truck with a fifth wheel attachment shot at two motorcycles carrying three riders in the middle of the U.S. 29 bypass.

When people nearby heard the gunfire, they called 911.

One of the motorcyclists died at the scene. Another died at the hospital. A third was injured, but we have received no word on their condition.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page says he believes the shooting was targeted.

Page says the truck was last seen as it was driving away from the scene. It was heading north toward Danville, Virginia.

Suspect vehicle in Rockingham County shooting

While deputies investigated, the highway was shut down for about six hours.

Anyone with any information about these shootings is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.