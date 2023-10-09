FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who is accused of raping a teen faces multiple charges, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On June 18, Forsyth County deputies responded to Swindon Lane and began investigating a sexual assault.

Investigators learned that 58-year-old Vicente Aristides Alvarenga had been a guest in the same home as the 17-year-old victim.

However, once the allegations arose, he was no longer allowed to stay at the home.

On Monday when the investigation ended, FCSO officials filed charges against Alvarenga for:

second-degree forcible rape

second-degree sexual offense

sexual battery

Alvarenga was apprehended on Monday and served with his outstanding arrest warrants.

He is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.