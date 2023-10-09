FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who is accused of raping a teen faces multiple charges, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.
On June 18, Forsyth County deputies responded to Swindon Lane and began investigating a sexual assault.
Investigators learned that 58-year-old Vicente Aristides Alvarenga had been a guest in the same home as the 17-year-old victim.
However, once the allegations arose, he was no longer allowed to stay at the home.
On Monday when the investigation ended, FCSO officials filed charges against Alvarenga for:
- second-degree forcible rape
- second-degree sexual offense
- sexual battery
Alvarenga was apprehended on Monday and served with his outstanding arrest warrants.
He is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.