GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who spent a few short days employed as a maintenance man sometime before he allegedly raped a woman, shot at a nearby business and set a building on fire is facing additional charges, according to court records.

Kevin Lewis Green

Kevin Lewis Green has been charged with two counts of felony malicious conduct by a prisoner and three counts of misdemeanor assault on a government official. The malicious conduct charge carries a bond of $100,000.

This bond is in addition to the $3,000,000 bond for a charge of first-degree rape after police say he sexually assaulted a woman in her home on Friday.

Then, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, he is accused of firing shots toward Pepers Market, and then returning to the Montrose Drive apartments and attempting to get into people’s homes, before barricading himself in an apartment and then setting it on fire.

He appeared in court on Monday for the initial charges of:

Three counts of breaking and entering

Two counts of second-degree kidnapping

Kidnapping

Carrying concealed weapons

Resist, delay, obstruct a public officer

Discharge of firearms in city limits

Go armed to the terror of people

First-degree forcible rape

Robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons

Discharging a firearm into occupied property

First-degree arson

Possession of a stolen firearm

Green is scheduled to appear in court on the assault on a government official and malicious conduct by a prisoner charges.

His bond is a total of $3,100,5000.