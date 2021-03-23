Man accused of ramming police with vehicle, leading chase, crashing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in custody after ramming officers, leading police on a chase and crashing in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 4:29 p.m. on Monday, police responded to reports that Justin Tyler Campbell, 27, was involved in illegal drug activity in the parking lot of British Square apartments. He was using a black Mazda passenger vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Campbell parked in a parking space.

As officers pulled up to the parked vehicle, police say Campbell intentionally rammed several patrol cars and drove away at a high speed.

Officers chased after the vehicle and used stop sticks to deflate the vehicle’s tires and bring it to a stop.

Campbell kept trying to drive and crashed into a tree on the 8800 block of Baux Mountain Road.

Campbell suffered some minor injuries in the crash. No officers were hurt.

Police later determined that the vehicle Campbell was driving was stolen.

He was arrested on two count of ADW on a law enforcement officer, littering, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony speeding to elude.

His bond was set at $19,250 secured

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.