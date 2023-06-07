MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man accused of leading officers on a car chase Tuesday was eventually apprehended after he was found swimming in Mountain Island Lake, according to the police department.

Christopher Moise (Courtesy: Gaston County Police Department)

Christopher Moise, 56, of Charlotte, was charged with the following:

Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Felony flee/elude arrest

Misdemeanor reckless driving

Misdemeanor driving while license revoked

Speeding in a work zone

The incident began around 10:30 a.m. near Noles Drive and Craig Street in Mount Holly.

Police say they attempted to stop Moise in a GMC SUV due to suspicion that the car was stolen as it displayed a stolen license plate.

Moise refused to stop, and a pursuit began, records show.

Authorities say the chase continued to the Mountain Island Lake area, where police deployed stop sticks near Highway 16; Moise continued until the vehicle became undrivable because of the deflated tires.

From that point, Moise ‘drove down an embankment into a wooded area where he and a female passenger then fled on foot.’

Fire officials say they spotted Moise swimming in the lake, and police arrested him from there.

Police advised the female passenger, identified as Natasha Arrowood, 39, was also taken into custody and charged with resisting/delaying/obstructing officers.