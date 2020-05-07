Man accused of killing Texas deputy sheriff’s daughter arrested in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Walnut Cove man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Texas woman, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Lewis Campbell, 31, is charged in Forsyth County with being a fugitive.

On April 30, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to investigate the death of 34-year-old Darlene Solis.

The body of Solis was discovered by her father, a Harris County, Texas, deputy sheriff, after the family had not heard from her in three days.

Solis had been shot multiple times.

Houston police detectives learned that an ex-boyfriend, identified as Campbell, had previously lived with Solis and there was evidence that suggested Campbell was a person of interest in her killing.

Houston police also learned that Campbell might be headed to North Carolina in a vehicle registered to the victim.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office got information that Campbell might be staying with his mother in Walnut Cove.

Forsyth County sheriff’s investigators located and surveilled Campbell while Houston police got a warrant for murder.

Campbell was arrested on May 1. He is being held in the Forsyth County jail and his first court date is set for Friday.