Man accused of indecent liberties with a child in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing child sex offense charges in Yadkin County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jaden Shane Brown, 21 of Hamptonville, is charged with three counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

On Nov. 27, the sheriff’s office received a report regarding a sexual offense with a child.

Following an investigation, Brown was arrested on Jan. 12.

He is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.