Man accused of holding woman against her will, assaulting her in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly held a woman against her will and assaulted her, according to a news release from Burlington police.

James Russell Gilmore, 53, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Huffman Mill Road at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a woman possibly being held against her will.

When officers arrived, the got enough information to charge Gilmore.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, said she was held against her will for approximately three days and assaulted by Gilmore.

Gilmore and the victim had been dating each other off and on before the incident, police said.

Gilmore is being held with no bond.

Anyone with additional information on this case can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.