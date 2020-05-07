Man accused of forcing woman behind building, raping her in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple charges, including rape, following an investigation, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Wayne Hampton Butler, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, second-degree sexual offense and indecent exposure.

Butler is accused of exposing himself to a female in the 1600 block of North Patterson Avenue on April 24.

On May 4, officers were called to the 1400 block of North Patterson Avenue on a reported rape.

A woman was walking along Patterson Avenue and asked a man for directions. After walking a short distance, the man forced the woman behind a building and raped her, the release said.

Police said the suspect in both the indecent exposure and the rape had the same description. The suspect was identified as Butler.

Butler was arrested on May 4 on the indecent exposure charge. On May 7, while he was still in custody, he was charged in connection with the reported rape.

Butler is being held under a $250,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court May 28.