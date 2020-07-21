Man accused of cursing at woman, spitting on vehicle in High Point road rage incident

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man faces charges after he allegedly followed another driver, spat on her car and cursed at her through the window, according to High Point police.

At about 1:32 p.m. Monday, a driver, heading to Skeetclub Veterinarian, tried to make a U-turn after coming up on construction on Skeetclub Road.

Police say the driver thought she had enough time to make a U-turn without causing any traffic problems.

As she made the U-turn, another driver had to “tap” their brakes, according to police, to slow down.

After making the U-turn, the driver pulled into the parking lot of the veterinarian, and the other driver, in a cream Ford Edge, pulled in behind her.

The woman stayed in her car with the windows up and doors locked. She recorded video of Ronald Cohen, 56, of High Point, get out of the Ford Edge, walk up to her driver’s side window and begin cursing at her.

Police say Cohen spat twice on the driver’s window and spat a third time on the front side of her vehicle.

The man then walked back to his car, stuck up his middle finger and then cursed again, according to police.

Officers say the man then got a plastic grocery bag and covered his registration plate before driving back through the parking lot and leaving onto Skeetclub Road.

The woman called police and reported the incident. She also posted about the incident on social media.

An anonymous tipster was able to identify the suspect to police.

Cohen was told to come to the police department and turn himself in. Police said he did so.

Cohen was charged with assault on a female, disorderly conduct and covering a registration plate.

He received a $5,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.