ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following multiple break-ins that occurred over two days at a church in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a church at the 100 block on State Street on the mornings of October 18 and 19 to investigate reports of a suspect breaking into a church member’s vehicle and a shed, stealing lawn equipment and tools.

During the investigation, officers were able to obtain surveillance video and were quickly able to identify Marcus Tyler Hanshaw, 30, as the suspect involved in both incidents.

Hanshaw was located in the nearby area around noon on October 19 and was taken into custody.

He was charged with the following:

felony breaking and entering a place of worship

felony larceny

felony larceny after breaking and entering

felony possession of burglary tools

Hanshaw is currently being held without bond due to a previous felony breaking and entering charge earlier this month in West Asheville, in which he was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $2,500 bond.