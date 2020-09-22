Man accused of attempted murder in Charlotte arrested in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation after learning that Charlotte police were looking for Josue Nunez-Ramirez, of Spencer, on a charge of attempted murder in Charlotte.

Investigators began to watch areas the suspect was known to frequent.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, the RCSO’s Special Investigation Unit and Crime Reduction Unit arrested Nunez-Ramirez.

He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

He was turned over to Mecklenburg County on Saturday.