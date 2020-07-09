Man accused of assault in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was taken into custody on an assault charge in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Robert Garrett White, 26, of Liberty, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

On Wednesday, deputies were called to a home on Foxfire Road regarding an assault.

When deputies arrived, witnesses said the victim had been assaulted and was injured inside the home.

After evaluation by Randolph EMS, the victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for his injuries.

White had left the area, but was later caught during a traffic stop that evening on Andrew Hunter Road.

White was given a $10,000 secured bond.