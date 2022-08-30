CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who was charged in the death of a Cherokee County woman who was struck by a bullet during target practice faces upgraded charges following new forensic evidence.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Kesha Tate was shot while standing at the back door of her home on Songbird Lane late Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said that 30-year-old Nicholas Skyler Lucas was shooting a gun in his backyard for target practice.

A bullet struck Tate, causing fatal injuries.

Lucas was then charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said that forensic evidence showed that the round which hit Tate was not from a bullet that ricocheted while target practicing.

“The only way the victim could have been struck was for the shooter to turn and intentionally fire in that direction,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“People can easily by untruthful or leave out pertinent details when speaking with investigators but the forensic evidence cannot lie and it’s the evidence that speaks justice for the victim of a crime,” said Sheriff Steve Mueller.

Lucas has now been charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and shooting under the influence.

Lucas appeared before a judge Tuesday and is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond.