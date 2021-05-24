Man accidentally hit by gunshot when shootout erupted at Winston-Salem gas station, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was inadvertently hit during a shooting at a gas station, according to Winston-Salem police.

On Monday, police responded to a shooting at the Citgo gas station on the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At the scene, officers found Derek Dejuan Glenn suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Glenn drove up to a gas pump when a shootout erupted involving several unknown people.

Police believe Glenn was accidentally hit by one of the shooters.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The business was also hit by gunshots but no workers or customers were hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.