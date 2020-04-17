Man accidentally charged more than $11,000 for $90 grocery bill

CHICAGO — His groceries cost $90, but more than $11,000 disappeared from his bank account after a trip to the grocery store, WLS reports.

Nick Blanusha had ordered his groceries online and was picking them up at the curb of the South Loop Mariano’s store on Wednesday.

He said when he got his bill, the total was $90.96.

After paying, however, his receipt showed that he was charged $11,552.

“I have bills to pay, I have a phone bill to pay, parking lease, a car payment I have to make,” Blanusha told WLS.

When they realized the problem, Marianos managers reversed the transaction, but they told Blanusha the reversal wouldn’t go through for four or five days.

The customer reached out to WLS’ investigative team and ended up getting a call from Mariano’s corporate.

“They said, ‘Hey, we feel really bad about this. We want to make it right, and we just found out about it at the corporate level; let’s see what we can do to make sure you can pay your bills on time and we can make you whole again,'” he said.

Blanusha said the company also gave him $250, in addition to covering the costs of his grocery bill and any overdraft fees.