Man abducts girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, then crashes into tree, killing the child

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A 3-year-old Florida boy is dead after his family says his mother’s boyfriend abducted him during an argument and then crashed a car into a tree at high speed.

The abductor also died in the Thursday morning crash.

Police identified them as 25-year-old Ryan Yates and 3-year-old James Oizan-Chapon.

The boy’s grandmother said Yates had been arguing with the boy’s mother when he grabbed the child, threw him in the mother’s Mercedes and sped off.

He hit a tree, the car split in two and caught fire.

Yates had a lengthy arrest history for auto theft, battery and robbery.

