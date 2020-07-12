Man, 2 juvenile victims in hospital after shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man and two juvenile victims are in the hospital following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 11:43 p.m., The WSPD responded to a shooting at 1522 N. Liberty Street.

When they arrived, officers learned unidentified suspects began shooting in the area of 1522 N. Liberty Street.

Three victims were found, and officers learned Jacquan Terez Nivens, 26, had been shot in the arm.

A 15-year-old male victim was shot in the foot, and a 17-year-old male victim has a gunshot wound in the upper and lower torso.

All victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Nivens and the 15-year-old victim have injuries that are not life threatening.

The other juvenile victim is listed as critical but stable condition.

The victims and the people in the area were unable to provide a description of the suspect(s) who engaged in the shooting.

Additionally, the Citgo gas station at 1522 N. Liberty Street was damaged by projectiles during the shooting. No one in the business was injured.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.