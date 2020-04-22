Man, 17-year-old charged after man killed in Alamance County shooting

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man and a teenager were arrested after a shooting left a man dead in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:10 p.m. on April 9, deputies responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Mobile Manor Road in Burlington.

At the scene, deputies found Lee Glenn Creamer lying on the ground in front of his home, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was not breathing.

Deputies used CPR until medical responders got to the scene.

Creamer was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies believe the shooting began with a confrontation between Creamer and several other people at another home.

Investigators identified a 17-year-old person of interest after interviews, and the teenager surrendered to the sheriff’s office at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The teenager was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury. T

On Tuesday, deputies charged William Paul Atkins, 23, of Burlington, with obstruction of justice and felony altering, destroying or stealing evidence. Investigators believe he was also involved in the confrontation.

There are no other people who are a threat to the public still wanted, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alamance County Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.