Male victim shot, killed in Asheboro during possible retaliation for shooting over weekend, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A male victim was shot and killed in Asheboro on Monday, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.

At 9:21 p.m., officers with the APD were sent to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Loach Street when they were told someone was shot.

Responding officers found a male victim on the ground and immediately rendered first aid.

Paramedics arrived on scene and declared the victim deceased at the scene.

Detectives with the APD are on scene and investigating.

Early indications are that this is a retaliatory incident to a previous shooting that happened in Asheboro on Sunday, police say.

No further information is available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Randolph County 911 at (336) 318-6927 or the Asheboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 626-1300. This press will release will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.